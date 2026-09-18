Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Heavy rain brings flooding concerns this weekend

Storm Team 4 is monitoring several rounds of steady to heavy rain that will impact southern Wisconsin tonight and throughout the weekend.

The National Weather Service has hoisted a Flood WATCH for SW Wisconsin (just outside of the TMJ4 viewing area). Between tonight and Sunday morning, as much as 1-3" of rainfall may come down across the Milwaukee area. Urban ponding and flooding is possible. Repeat or "training" heavy rain showers may trigger isolated instances of flooding.

Friday starts off dry with a few breaks of sunshine. Cloud cover thickens this afternoon as highs climb into the upper 60s. A few hit and miss showers are possible in southern Wisconsin this afternoon. Most of the consistent rain stays just to the North.

By late evening, rain will begin shifting southward. Hi-res modeling suggests that bands of rain will develop overnight across southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. These bands of rain could contain high rainfall rates and lead to instances of minor flooding. Any repeat or "training" rain showers could lead to flash flooding. Heavy rain will drop Southward shortly after daybreak on Saturday.

Scattered showers will remain in the forecast for Saturday afternoon. Even though there is rain in the 4Cast, it will not be as heavy as what occurs overnight Friday. The best chance of rain will remain South of I-94.

Scattered showers may persist into Sunday & Monday. Highs remain in the 60s. Rain tapers off on Monday and gives way to a drier stretch toward the middle of next week.



FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; PM Hit & Miss Showers

High: 67

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Widespread Showers; Heavy Rain Possible; 1-3" Rainfall

Low: 58

Wind: E 10-15 mph

SATURDAY: AM Rain Likely; Chance PM Showers/Storm; Cloudy & Breezy

High: 68

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

SUNDAY: Chance Showers - Mainly South; Mostly Cloudy

High: 66

MONDAY: Chance Showers; Cloudy & Windy

High: 62

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 61

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