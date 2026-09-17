Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Heavier rain likely late Friday into Saturday with 1-2 inches possible

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community at Casera Cafe in Milwaukee's Harbor District! It's the perfect spot to grab a hot cup of coffee with the cool temps and rain around this morning!

Scattered showers have largely remained to the South overnight. However, a few showers are possible this morning before we stay in a lull this afternoon. Most of the rain will be confined to areas near & South of I-94. Highs remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cluster of showers/storms moves in from the Plains tomorrow morning. Most of the rain initially heads North — across central & northern Wisconsin. Later in the day, that rain will drop southward — impacting Milwaukee & SE Wisconsin. Periods of steady to heavy rain is possible overnight into Saturday morning. Rainfall totals of 1-2” are now possible — especially if any heavy pockets of rain linger too long. Some locally higher amounts are possible — mainly to the North of the TMJ4 viewing area.

Additional showers are possible Sunday & Monday. Highs remain near or just below-normal.



THURSDAY: Slight Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: NE 5 mph

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; PM Rain Likely; Heavy Rain Possible

High: 70

Wind: E 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Rainy; 1-2" Total Rain

High: 71

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Mostly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 67

MONDAY: Chance Showers; Cloudy

High: 64

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