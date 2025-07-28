A heat advisory will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. Monday. Heat indices will range from 100 to 104 degrees. Take precautions to stay cool, stay hydrated, and check on friends, relatives and pets.

Heat and humidity are ramping up:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Heat advisory; watching for Tuesday storms

An overnight complex of thunderstorms has taken aim at northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. While the heaviest rain misses most of southeast Wisconsin, a few spotty showers and storms may percolate and move into areas far west of Milwaukee.

Clearing takes place by the afternoon, leading to a rapid increase in temperatures. Highs reach into the lower 90s, with heat index values in the triple digits.

Another complex of storms is expected to develop in South Dakota later today. Once again, this cluster of storms takes aim at the Great Lakes. The exact track and intensity of these storms upon their arrival is still uncertain. The strongest storms would be capable of producing gusty winds and small hail.

If the cluster of storms survives and reaches southeast Wisconsin, this may prevent further activity in the afternoon. However, if storms completely dissipate, afternoon storm activity is more likely as a cold front approaches from the north.

A much cooler and less humid period of weather takes hold later in the week. Highs remain in the 70s through the weekend.

MONDAY: Chance AM Showers; Becoming Sunny, Hot & Very Humid

High: 90

Heat Index: 100-105 in the afternoon

Wind: Var 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy & Humid

Low: 72

Wind: E 5 mph

TUESDAY: AM Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Cooler

High: 76

THURSDAY: Sunny & Breezy

High: 74 Lake 77 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 74 Lake 77 Inland

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.