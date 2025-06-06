Another day with hazy skies as an air quality alert continues until noon today. The worst will be near the lake. Expect a few more areas of clouds this morning, with mostly cloudy skies turning partly cloudy in the afternoon. We look to stay mainly dry, with a lot of dry air in place, as this wave of energy just brings a few clouds. Highs in the low 70s by the lake and mid-70s inland.

Where you can expect hazy skies and more air quality issues:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Hazy skies, comfortable temperatures

The first half of the weekend will be just a couple degrees cooler, in the upper 60s and low 70s. Once again, partly to mostly cloudy skies at times Saturday with an isolated rain shower. Much higher rain chances will arrive for Sunday afternoon with scattered showers and storms. Scattered rain chances Monday too, with that low pressure hanging around the Great Lakes.

After Monday, a fantastic period of weather moves in! Low 70s on Tuesday, warming near 80 by Thursday!

FRIDAY: Mostly To Partly Cloudy Skies, Some Haze

High: 71 Lake, 76 Inland

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 52

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly To Mostly Cloudy, PM Slight Ch. Rain

High: 67 Lake, 73 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Showers/Storms Likely

High: 72

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, PM Ch. Showers

High: 70

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 72

