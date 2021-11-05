Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Friday is sunny and windy with highs in the 50s

The SW wind will gust to near 30 mph on Friday afternoon helping to warm us up to 52 under a lot of sun. Friday evening football games will be windy and chilly with temps in the low 40s and wind chills in the low 30s.
It's still chilly this morning, and maybe even some frost in spots, but our warm up has begun. Sunshine breaks out today and temperatures should rise into the 50s by this afternoon. We'll have a southwest breeze gusting up to 25 mph. A few more clouds roll in tonight with lows around 40 degrees.

The weekend is looking fantastic, and not just for November standards. Sunshine and a south breeze should boost our temperatures to near 60 Saturday afternoon and middle 60s are likely on Sunday. Get outside and enjoy this beautiful November weather while we have it. You know it's just a matter of time before the chilly weather returns.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer
High: 52
Wind: SW 15-30 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and warmer
High: 57
Wind: SW 15-25 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and mild
High: 63
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and mild
High: 62
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers
High: 56
Wind: W 5-10 mph

