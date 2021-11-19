Southeast Wisconsin weather: Friday is cloudy with highs in the 40s

We have clear skies this morning, but clouds increase through the day. A south breeze should boost our temperature up to around 40 degrees this afternoon. The breeze picks up tonight and gusts up to 30 mph. Lows tonight only fall into the lower 30s.

The weekend starts decent on Saturday. We'll still have a lot of cloud cover, but temperatures climb well into the 40s and maybe close to 50. The rain and snow chance for Sunday is looking less and less. We'll keep a small chance for rain and snow showers in the forecast, but it shouldn't be much. Saturday is better of the two weekend days for yard work and hunting. Temperatures take a dive again late Sunday and into Monday.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds

High: 40

Wind: SW 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

Low: 34

Wind: S 10-20 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 48

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Slight Ch. Rain/Snow Showers

High: 46

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy and Chilly

High: 30

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Breezy.

High: 40

