Southeast Wisconsin weather forecast: Mostly sunny and comfortable Monday

We're in for a nice weather week overall
Under mostly sunny skies, highs will only be in the middle to upper 70s. It's going to feel fantastic.
and last updated 2022-07-25 06:15:54-04

An area of Canadian high pressure is settling in across the Great Lakes and we'll have below normal temperatures for a change today.

Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s.

We're in for a really nice week overall. Another beautiful day is on the way tomorrow, followed by our only chance for rain this week Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

No severe weather is expected and rain totals should be light.

TODAY:    Mostly Sunny and Comfortable
           High: 77
           Wind: NW to E 5 mph

TONIGHT:  Partly Cloudy
           Low: 62
           Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY:  Mostly Sunny. Ch. Showers At Night
           High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Ch, Showers Early. Partly Cloudy and Warm
            High: 84

THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy
            High: 78

FRIDAY:     Mostly Sunny
            High: 77

