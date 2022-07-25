An area of Canadian high pressure is settling in across the Great Lakes and we'll have below normal temperatures for a change today.

Under mostly sunny skies, highs will only be in the middle to upper 70s. It's going to feel fantastic.

Tonight's forecast calls for partly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s and 60s.

We're in for a really nice week overall. Another beautiful day is on the way tomorrow, followed by our only chance for rain this week Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

No severe weather is expected and rain totals should be light.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Comfortable

High: 77

Wind: NW to E 5 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: SW 5 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Ch. Showers At Night

High: 80

WEDNESDAY: Ch, Showers Early. Partly Cloudy and Warm

High: 84

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 78

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

