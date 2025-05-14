A dense fog advisory continues until 10 a.m. this morning for areas of fog significantly reducing visibility. Look for those areas of fog to break up for most as we head into the late morning hours. Areas near the lake will hold onto more of that fog throughout the day. Highs will range from the upper 60s lakeside to the upper 70s inland. With more humidity in the air, an isolated pop-up shower will be possible this afternoon inland.

More fog will be possible tonight with light winds from the east and lows in the 50s. Attention then turns to our threat for severe weather Thursday evening. It will be warm and humid during the day, with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s. Storms are expected to develop across the area during the late afternoon hours. All types of severe weather will be possible, including the risk for isolated tornadoes.

When we could see chance for severe storms:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Foggy morning, stormy Thursday evening

Storm coverage will be highest to our north, but the concern is that if storms remain more isolated across southern Wisconsin, the threat for tornadoes and large hail will be higher. Keep an eye on the forecast. The current window for concern is from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.



WEDNESDAY: AM Patchy Fog, Partly Cloudy, Iso. PM Shower Inland

High: 67 Lake, 77 Inland

TONIGHT: Areas of Fog, Mild

Low: 50

Wind: E 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, T-Storm Chance Late, Some Severe

High: 74 Lake, 83 Inland

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, PM Slight Ch. Shower/Storm, Windy

High: 79

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 65

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 57

