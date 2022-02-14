Southeast Wisconsin weather: Flurries, temps in the 20s to kick off the week

A few flurries or light snow showers are possible early today, but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures are still on the chilly side with highs in the 20s. Skies become partly cloudy this evening and overnight low temperatures dip into the teens.

Warmer weather is on the way starting tomorrow as highs return to the 30s, then 40s are likely on Wednesday. Unfortunately, Wednesday won't be the nicest day with rain likely. We are closely watching the potential for an accumulating snow event on Thursday, however, there are signs this system may also track to our south.

TODAY: Ch. Flurries Early. Partly Cloudy

High: 26

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 16

Wind: Calm

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 35

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and Mild with Rain Likely

High: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Chance Snow

High: 26

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 26

