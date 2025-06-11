Southeast Wisconsin weather: Feeling like summer today

Scattered cloud cover was seen rolling into Wisconsin early Wednesday morning, thanks to ongoing showers over Iowa. Sunshine is back today along with a summer-like feel.

A warm front has lifted northward across southern Wisconsin this morning. Southwest winds will continue ushering in warmer and more humid air. Highs jump into the mid- to upper 80s today.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms move in late tonight and through early Thursday morning. Storms will ride along a stalled frontal boundary. The strongest storms that can form could contain gusty winds and hail. This would be more likely if storms can form south of the front.

High-resolution computer models suggest most of Thursday's rain may stay north of the region, instead focused in central and northern Wisconsin.

The unsettled pattern continues through at least Friday before drier weather moves in for the weekend. Highs will range from the upper 60s to near 70 at the lakefront to the mid- to upper 70s farther inland.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Feeling like summer

Another round of showers and storms is likely late Monday into Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Breezy, Warm & Humid

High: 87

Wind: SW 10-5 mph

TONIGHT: Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 60

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms Possible; Partly Sunny

High: 68 Lake 74 Inland

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 72 Lake 78 Inland

SATURDAY: AM Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 68 Lake 72 Inland

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 67 Lake 76 Inland

