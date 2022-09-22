Southeast Wisconsin weather: Fall weather arrives for Thursday

We're waking up to noticeably cooler conditions on this first day of Fall! Even with a lot of sunshine, temperatures will only climb to around 60 degrees today. A north breeze will make it feel even cooler at times. Skies remain mainly clear tonight and low temperatures dip to around 50 near the lake and low 40s inland.

Most of Friday should be another nice Autumn Day, but clouds increase late, and showers will be possible in the evening. The showers should be light but may arrive during high school football games. On and off showers are possible all weekend.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy and Cool

High: 63

Wind: N 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 52 Lake 44 Inland

Wind: N 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Sunny then increasing Clouds. Ch. Evening Showers

High: 65

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 71

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 66

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 64