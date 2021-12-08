Southeast Wisconsin weather: Expect a slippery morning commute

Snow wraps up soon, but untreated roads will remain slippery during the early morning commute. The overnight snow was a little heavier than expected with much of the area picking up to an inch of light and fluffy snow. Sunshine returns today with highs around 30 degrees.

Another weaker disturbance brings another round of snow showers or a wintry mix to the area tomorrow morning. With temperatures rising, this will be a wetter variety of snow. A much bigger system moves in on Friday. Heavy snow may fall just to our north, while most of southeast Wisconsin sees mainly rain. We'll have to monitor the track of this system closely.

TODAY: Bec. Mostly Sunny

High: 31

Wind: W to N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds

Low: 24

Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Snow/Mix Early

High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloud. Rain/Mix Likely Late

High: 42

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Windy with Snow Showers

High: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 43

