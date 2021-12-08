Watch
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Expect a slippery morning commute

Overnight lows will be much warmer with temps near 20, and by afternoon we will be in the low 30s with sunshine and a light breeze. It will actually be a pleasant afternoon.
Snow wraps up soon, but untreated roads will remain slippery during the early morning commute. The overnight snow was a little heavier than expected with much of the area picking up to an inch of light and fluffy snow. Sunshine returns today with highs around 30 degrees.

Another weaker disturbance brings another round of snow showers or a wintry mix to the area tomorrow morning. With temperatures rising, this will be a wetter variety of snow. A much bigger system moves in on Friday. Heavy snow may fall just to our north, while most of southeast Wisconsin sees mainly rain. We'll have to monitor the track of this system closely.

TODAY: Bec. Mostly Sunny
High: 31
Wind: W to N 10 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Low: 24
Wind: Variable 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Snow/Mix Early
High: 38

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloud. Rain/Mix Likely Late
High: 42

SATURDAY: Cloudy and Windy with Snow Showers
High: 35

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 43

