Southeast Wisconsin weather: Early wildfire smoke; Sunny & cool Monday

Canadian wildfire smoke drifted into much of Wisconsin overnight, leading to a brief reduction in air quality this morning. As winds turn more easterly, smoke will filter out this afternoon and evening. High pressure keeps the sunshine overhead. Highs will reach into the mid- to upper 70s this afternoon.

When we could see a chance of storms:

Hit-and-miss showers and storms are possible across the Midwest in the days ahead. High-resolution computer models show a complex of storms developing tonight over Minnesota. While there is considerable uncertainty about exactly where this cluster of storms will fire up, there is a chance some of this rain could make it to southern Wisconsin on Tuesday. Given that slight chance of rain, most of Tuesday appears dry, with highs climbing into the lower to mid-80s.

The heat and humidity return by midweek. Highs climb well into the 90s. Given dew points in the upper 60s and lower 70s, heat index values could easily top 100 degrees.

A slow-moving cold front drops in from the northwest on Thursday, triggering scattered showers and storms late in the day. Highs will cool back from the 90s to the 80s by Friday.

A drier and seasonable pattern sets up for next weekend.

MONDAY: Early Smoke/Haze; Mostly Sunny

High: 75 lake... 82 inland

Wind: E 5-10 MPH

TONIGHT: A few Clouds

Low: 65

Wind: NE 3-5 mph

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Mostly Sunny

High: 80 lake... 86 inland.

Wind: SE 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Mostly Sunny & Hot

High: 93

THURSDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Sunny

High: 92

FRIDAY: Chance Showers/Storm; Partly Sunny

High: 83

