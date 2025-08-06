Wildfire smoke is back again in much of Wisconsin this morning. Air quality has fallen to the unhealthy for sensitive groups range. An air quality alert continues until noon.

Southerly winds will kick most of the smoke out of Wisconsin later today. However, those winds will usher in more heat and humidity in the days ahead.

Watch: Heat and humidity ramping up

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Early smoke; hot & humid weekend ahead

Highs jump into the lower and mid-80s today. This pattern, on the back of departing high pressure, is conducive for shower and storm development on the Plains. Storm Team 4 is monitoring any clusters of storms that fire up over Minnesota and track toward Wisconsin. There is also an outside chance of a pop-up storm in the heat of the afternoon. As of Wednesday morning, there is a slight chance of storms late Thursday and again on Friday.

Hot and humid conditions are expected on Saturday as highs jump into the lower 90s.

Additional rounds of showers and storms are anticipated Sunday and Monday of next week.

WEDNESDAY: AM Lingering Smoke; Then Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 82

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds

Low: 68

Wind: SE 5 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid; Slight Chance PM Storms

High: 85

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot & Humid; Slight Chance Storms

High: 87

SATURDAY: Sunny, Hot & Humid

High: 90

SUNDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy

High: 88

