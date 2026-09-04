Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Drying out Friday with highs near 90 before cooler holiday weekend

Showers and storms are ongoing across Wisconsin early Friday morning. Strong to severe storms have a history of producing large hail, gusty winds and lots of lightning. These storms have generally been clipping our TMJ4 viewing area (North of I-94). Showers and storms will continue toward daybreak before ending. Much of Friday stays dry with a mix of sunshine/clouds. As a result, highs have been adjusted upward into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

There is a chance for a few isolated storms to pop-up Friday evening.

Overnight lows fall back towards 70-degrees. Some slightly cooler weather is expected for the Labor Day weekend! Highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dew points will still remain in the 60s. Labor Day itself is trending dry & sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

The next chance of rain arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday along a frontal boundary.



FRIDAY : Early Showers, then hot and humid.

High: 88

Wind: E/SW 5 mph

TONIGHT: Slight Chance Storms; Mostly Cloudy

Low: 70

Wind: SE->NW 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy & Warm

High: 78

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and humid.

High: 76

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Warmer & Humid; Chance PM Showers/Storms

High: 80

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