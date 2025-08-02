Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dry Weekend, but Patchy Smoke

The temperature and humidity will continue to be pleasant heading right through the weekend. The only hiccup will be the continued patchy wildfire smoke moving through at times creating air quality problems at times. High temperatures today will top out in the upper-70s.

Tonight, some patchy smoke will be possible with pleasant lows in the low 60s.

It's the same story for Sunday with lots of sun, but a chance of more patchy wildfire smoke. Highs will top out in the 80s.

Monday looks dry with highs in the low 80s.

There is a slight chance of a shower on Tuesday with highs in the low 80s.

Here comes the heat and humidity starting Wednesday and continuing for the rest of the week into next weekend. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s each day with the potential of touching 90 on Friday. We'll have chances of a shower or storm almost every day from Wednesday heading into next weekend.

TODAY: Mostly sunny with patchy smoke.

High: 78

Wind: NW to E 10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly clear with patchy smoke.

Low: 61.

Wind: Light and variable.

SUNDAY: Mostly with patchy smoke possible.

High: 80.

Wind: SE 5-10 MPH.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81.

Wind: E 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower.

High: 82.

WEDS: Partly cloudy and more humid with a

slight chance of a T'storm.

High: 85.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.