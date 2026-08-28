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Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Dry and warmer Friday before showers and storms arrive this weekend

Humidity climbs early next week with dew points near 70 and highs pushing the upper 80s to around 90 degrees Monday.
Showers and a few storms are expected from late Saturday through Monday, followed by muggy conditions and highs nearing 90 degrees.
Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Dry and warmer Friday before showers and storms arrive this weekend
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Southeast Wisconsin had great viewing for last night’s lunar eclipse! High-pressure slowly moves East today — keeping the sunshine around with slightly warmer temperatures. Another lake breeze will push inland this afternoon. A spotty sprinkle is possible along it. Highs climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A complex of showers will move in from the central Plains tonight. Most of the rain will not reach southeast Wisconsin until late Saturday afternoon and evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with this activity, but severe weather is not expected. Additional chances for showers and storms are expected Sunday into Monday as a frontal boundary settles over the region. Plus, warm air will begin surging into Wisconsin early next week. Highs could reach into the upper 80s - near 90 on Monday with dew points near 70! Summer just isn’t giving up!

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 64
Wind: S 5 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers/Storms
High: 80

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Very Warm; Chance Showers/Storms
High: 85

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy, Very Warm and Humid; Chance Showers/Storms
High: 86

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower/Storm; Partly Cloudy
High: 86

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