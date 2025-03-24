We had rain, thunder, sleet and some snow across the area yesterday! Watch out of a few isolated slippery spots into Fond Du Lac and Sheboygan counties were some snow managed to stick. There are even a few leftover flurries or light snow showers lingering mainly north of I-94 early this morning.

Overall, a very windy Monday ahead with gusts near 30 to 35 mph this morning. Cloudier skies early on will be replaced with more sunshine heading into this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 40s.

A mix of clouds and sun is likely for Tuesday into Wednesday with highs staying in the 40s. Close to average weather for this time of year with our average high currently at 47 degrees. Things get more interesting towards the weekend as our next low-pressure approaches.

Watch to find out where you could see some flurries this morning:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Decreasing clouds & windy

This will allow our temperatures to climb above average, but it depends on the track of the low for how warm our numbers get. Some models keep highs in the 50s while others allow some to get into the 60s and 70s! We will just have to wait and see for the exact track and placement of the fronts.

MONDAY: AM Flurries North, Decreasing Clouds, BreezyHigh: 44

Wind: NW 10-20 G 35 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low: 29

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Sun & Clouds

High: 45

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 46

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 54

FRIDAY: Rain Chance

High: 55

