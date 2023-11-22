Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Decreasing clouds and highs in the 40s Wednesday

and last updated 2023-11-22 07:16:51-05

Clouds are slowly eroding across SE Wisconsin. A great travel day is in store with highs climbing into the mid-40s. Meanwhile, the Northeast is dealing with snow/rain - which could lead to air travel delays.

Calm weather remains in place throughout the Midwest through the Thanksgiving holiday. Cooler air settles into Wisconsin towards the weekend. Highs drop into the 30s.

A more active weather pattern sets up later in the weekend and into the beginning of next week. A swath of light snow passes through southern Wisconsin/northern Illinois on Sunday and into early Monday. Changes to timing and position are possible. At this point, accumulations appear light. Sunshine breaks back out early next week with highs in the lower - mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Decreasing Clouds
            High: 44
            Wind: NW/SW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    Mainly Clear
            Low: 33
            Wind: SW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY:   Mostly Sunny and Breezy
            High: 43

FRIDAY:     Mostly Sunny
            High: 35

SATURDAY:   Mostly Cloudy
            High: 38

SUNDAY:    Chance Snow Showers; Mostly Cloudy
            High: 38

