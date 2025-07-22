Dangerous heat and humidity are on the way to southern Wisconsin in the days ahead. Southerly winds bring in higher dew points today. Highs will reach into the lower and mid-80s area-wide.

Overnight lows will only drop into the 70s — a common theme throughout the 7-day forecast.

When heat & humidity ramp up:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dangerous heat & humidity ahead

On Wednesday, southerly winds will usher in the heat, driving temperatures into the lower and mid-90s. Given dew points in the 70s, heat index values will likely surpass 100 degrees. An extreme heat watch has been issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin. Heat index values could reach as high as 106 degrees.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring for any storm development over Iowa and Minnesota during this time frame. Some rain may clip areas far northwest of Milwaukee overnight and into early Wednesday. If cloud cover lingers, this could lower temperatures (which would be helpful).

Meanwhile, a weak frontal boundary will sag southward through the day on Thursday. The arrival is late in the evening, so daytime heating will drive highs in the 90s with heat index values near or above 100 degrees. Scattered showers and storms are likely along this frontal boundary and may continue into early Friday.

Highs will return to near or just above normal by the weekend.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warmer

High: 81

Wind: SE 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds

Low: 71

Wind: S 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, Hot & Extremely Humid; Slight Chance PM Storms North

High: 91 Lake 95 Inland, Heat Index Up to 108

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid; Chance PM Storms

High: 91 Lake 95 Inland, Heat Index Up to 105

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Rain/Storms; Partly Sunny

High: 83

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 83

