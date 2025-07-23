Dangerous heat and humidity build into the Midwest today. Dew points soar into the 70s, while afternoon highs top out in the lower to mid-90s. A heat advisory has been issued for all of southeastern Wisconsin from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Just how hot it'll get today:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Dangerous heat and humidity

A complex of showers and storms was located in far northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin early Wednesday morning. The vast majority of this rain will pass to the far northwest of Milwaukee. Some weakening showers and storms may clip portions of Jefferson, Dodge and Fond du Lac counties before midday. Any lingering cloud cover will help offset temperatures, but a mainly clear sky is expected through much of the region.

Afternoon highs will warm quickly to the 90s thanks to a south breeze. Choppy conditions are expected on Lake Michigan—especially near Sheboygan and Port Washington.

Heat index values may reach as high as 105 degrees, though there may be a few pockets where it feels even warmer.

Overnight lows only fall into the 70s, which doesn't offer much heat relief. Another round of overnight storms may clip parts of southern Wisconsin first thing Thursday.

A slow-moving frontal boundary will drop in from the northwest tomorrow. Scattered showers and storms are expected in the vicinity of this front during the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures are still expected to climb into the 90s, with heat index values on either side of 100 degrees. Cloud and storm trends will be monitored, as this will have a direct impact on the temperature forecast. Regardless, Thursday will still be awfully hot and humid. Heat precautions are recommended.

By Friday, the front has sagged to far northern Illinois—close to the state line. Some scattered shower and storm activity is possible during the heat of the afternoon. Some of this may expand across the Illinois-Wisconsin border into southern Wisconsin. Highs climb into the lower to mid-80s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a cluster of storms that may work up from the southwest through Illinois on Saturday. As of now, most of the rain stays south, but a bit of rain can't be ruled out in southern Wisconsin. Overall, a drier pattern sets up for the later weekend and early next week as highs remain in the 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot, and Very Humid. Scattered T-Storms, Mainly North

High: 94, Heat Index: Up To 105

Wind: S 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear and Humid

Low: 77

Wind: SW 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Very Humid; Chance Showers/Storms

High: 92, Heat Index: Up to 103

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy & Humid; Slight Chance Showers/Storms

High: 80 Lake 84 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Humid; Slight Chance Rain/Storm

High: 82 Lake 85 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 86 Lake 91 Inland

