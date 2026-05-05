Strong SW winds boosted temperatures to 80 around Milwaukee yesterday! The cold front arrived on schedule and brought a few gusty showers/storms to the area. With all that warmth & rain in the rear view, the weather pattern turns much cooler for the week ahead.

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler week ahead

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler week ahead

A few post-frontal showers are possible this morning (mainly South of I-94). Otherwise, a partly cloudy sky is expected as highs return to the mid-50s. Overnight lows fall into the 30s with a gradually clearing sky. Inland patchy frost is possible. We'll need to watch for frost development each night this week - especially in low-lying areas away from Lake Michigan.

Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the 50s. A few sprinkles are possible Thursday and we may see a few showers on Friday. Highs jump from the 50s to the lower 60s during this time period. Saturday sunshine gives way to a few more showers on Mother's Day. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!



WATCH: Interview with UWM Panthers Baseball coach about UWM Baseball weather show

UWM Baseball weather show

TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Becoming Partly Cloudy

High: 58

Wind: W 10 mph

TONIGHT: Clearing; Patchy Frost Inland

Low: 39

Wind: NW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 53 Lake

THURSDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy

High: 58

FRIDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Sunny

High: 61

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 65

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.