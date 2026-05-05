Strong SW winds boosted temperatures to 80 around Milwaukee yesterday! The cold front arrived on schedule and brought a few gusty showers/storms to the area. With all that warmth & rain in the rear view, the weather pattern turns much cooler for the week ahead.
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler week ahead
A few post-frontal showers are possible this morning (mainly South of I-94). Otherwise, a partly cloudy sky is expected as highs return to the mid-50s. Overnight lows fall into the 30s with a gradually clearing sky. Inland patchy frost is possible. We'll need to watch for frost development each night this week - especially in low-lying areas away from Lake Michigan.
Sunshine returns tomorrow with highs in the 50s. A few sprinkles are possible Thursday and we may see a few showers on Friday. Highs jump from the 50s to the lower 60s during this time period. Saturday sunshine gives way to a few more showers on Mother's Day. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer!
WATCH: Interview with UWM Panthers Baseball coach about UWM Baseball weather show
TUESDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Becoming Partly Cloudy
High: 58
Wind: W 10 mph
TONIGHT: Clearing; Patchy Frost Inland
Low: 39
Wind: NW 5 mph
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 53 Lake
THURSDAY: Slight Chance Shower; Partly Cloudy
High: 58
FRIDAY: Chance Showers; Partly Sunny
High: 61
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 65
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