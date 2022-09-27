Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler Tuesday, with highs in the 50s

A cool Canadian air mass is settling in across the Great Lakes. Temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler than normal today with highs only in the 50s.
A cool Canadian air mass is settling in across the Great Lakes. Temperatures will be 10 degrees cooler than normal today with highs only in the 50s. We'll start the day with some sunshine then more clouds again in the afternoon along with a stray shower possible.

It won't be as windy as yesterday, but still some gusts up to 25 mph are possible. Low temperatures tonight dip to the middle 40s lakeside to middle 30s inlands, where some frost is possible.

Dress for one more chilly day Wednesday then we start a warming trend into the weekend. Hopefully you didn't put your shorts away just yet!

TODAY:      Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cool. Slight Ch. PM Showers
            High: 58
            Wind: NW 10-20 mph

TONIGHT:    Partly Cloudy. Frost Possible Inland
            Low: 44 Lake 35 Inland
            Wind: NW 10-15 mph

WEDNES:     Mostly Sunny and cool
            High: 58
               
THURSDAY:   Mostly Sunny
            High: 64

FRIDAY:     Mostly Sunny
            High: 70

SATURDAY:   Partly Cloudy
            High: 72

