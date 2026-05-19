Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community at Coffeeville Company in Brookfield. What was once Brookfield's train depot, this coffee shop is where so many start their day!

And you might opt for the cold coffee this morning! It's still warm outside, but a cold front is on the way this afternoon.

WATCH: Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler temperatures ahead

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler temperatures ahead

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are rolling through southern Wisconsin early Tuesday morning. The storms have remained below severe criteria, but are still producing lighting and thunder. As rain showers evaporate, drying air is creating gusty winds behind the rain. Brief 40-50 mph gusts are possible this morning. Outside of a few sprinkles this morning, we turn attention to the cold front later this afternoon. Highs will briefly surge into the upper 70s before westerly winds kick in. Temperatures will fall through the 60s this evening and into the 40s overnight. A few light showers are possible near the frontal boundary.

Partly cloudy conditions give way to full sunshine on Wednesday. Highs will struggle to top 50 with an onshore breeze from Lake Michigan. Inland highs will top out in the upper 50s. The quiet and cooler weather continues on Thursday.

Highs jump back into the 60s & 70s over the weekend. A chance of showers looks possible late Friday into Saturday. Memorial Day looks nice!



TUESDAY: Showers/Storms Ending; Becoming Partly Cloudy & Cooler

High: 77; Falling to 64 by 5P

Wind: SW/W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 48

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny & Cooler

High: 51 Lake 58 Inland

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 54 Lake 58 Inland

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy; Chance PM Showers

High: 58

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 65

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