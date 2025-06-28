Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler Saturday; Hot, humid and late day storms Sunday

Southern Wisconsin gets a brief reprieve from recent wet weather today with filtered sunshine and highs in the 70s-80s. Heat and humidity return tomorrow.

Saturday's forecast brings drier weather to the area with sunshine filtered through passing cloud cover. A southeast wind will keep temperatures in the upper 70s at the lake front, while areas farther inland will climb into the lower and mid 80s.

A warm front will lift into Wisconsin late today and overnight, with overnight lows only falling into the 60s. Temperatures will jump back into the 90s tomorrow afternoon with dew points returning to the upper 60s. This leads to heat index values reaching the mid to upper 90s.

Storm Team 4 is tracking a weak frontal boundary that will slowly drop in from the northwest late Sunday into Monday. Given the heat and humidity, this front may trigger shower and storm development. The greatest chance for stronger storms will be far northwest of Milwaukee toward central Wisconsin.

There's a chance most of Sunday will remain dry with rain possibilities increasing overnight and into Monday. Storm Team 4 is keeping a close eye on these forecast changes.

Depending on the placement of the front, rain chances may continue into Monday with highs reaching the mid 80s. The front is expected to drop south of Wisconsin later Monday.

Temperatures and humidity will decrease for Tuesday and Wednesday, with additional showers and storms possible late in the week.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78 Lake 86 Inland

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear

Low: 67

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, Humid. Ch. T-Storms Late

High: 91

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Slight Chance Showers/Storms

High: 83

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 84

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 85

