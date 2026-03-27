Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler Friday; Weekend Warm Up around the Corner

What a difference a day makes! Blustery northerly winds followed yesterday's cold front. Overnight lows have fallen into the 20s & lower 30s. It'll be tough to climb out of the 30s today, with highs settling near 40. Clouds will stick around today with a slight chance for a few light snow showers this afternoon. Accumulation is not expected.

Sunshine returns for Saturday as highs climb into the mid-40s - near 50. Cloud cover builds back in for Sunday as highs jump to near 60!

WATCH: When can we expect to see the 60s?

Cooler Friday; Weekend Warm Up around the Corner

A more active weather pattern is shaping up for next week. Highs top out in the 50s & 60s to start. Showers and storms are possible Tuesday.

Cooler weather may allow for a wintry mix on Thursday.

HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE

AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Snow Shower

High: 40

Wind: N 5-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Lows: 25

Wind: NW 5-15 mph

SATURDAY: Sunny, then becoming Mostly Cloudy

High: 46

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny

High: 60

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 57

TUESDAY: Chance Rain/Storms; Mostly Sunny

High: 67

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