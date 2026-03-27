Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler Friday; Weekend Warm Up around the Corner

What a difference a day makes! Blustery northerly winds followed yesterday's cold front. Overnight lows have fallen into the 20s & lower 30s. It'll be tough to climb out of the 30s today, with highs settling near 40. Clouds will stick around today with a slight chance for a few light snow showers this afternoon. Accumulation is not expected.
Sunshine returns for Saturday as highs climb into the mid-40s - near 50. Cloud cover builds back in for Sunday as highs jump to near 60!
WATCH: When can we expect to see the 60s?
A more active weather pattern is shaping up for next week. Highs top out in the 50s & 60s to start. Showers and storms are possible Tuesday.
Cooler weather may allow for a wintry mix on Thursday.
HERE'S YOUR LATEST STORM TEAM WEATHER FORECAST FOR MILWAUKEE
AND SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN BY METEOROLOGIST BRENDAN JOHNSON
FRIDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance PM Snow Shower
High: 40
Wind: N 5-15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 25
Wind: NW 5-15 mph
SATURDAY: Sunny, then becoming Mostly Cloudy
High: 46
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny
High: 60
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 57
TUESDAY: Chance Rain/Storms; Mostly Sunny
High: 67
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.