Watch Now
WeatherForecastToday's Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler and calmer Sunday

After strong showers and storms, SE Wisconsin dries out for Sunday. Sunshine is expected later this afternoon.
After strong showers and storms, SE Wisconsin dries out for Sunday. Sunshine is expected later this afternoon.
and last updated 2024-06-23 08:56:48-04

Clouds are rolling back into southeastern Wisconsin after a turbulent night of strong storms and likely tornadoes. Overnight lows have fallen into the mid & upper 60s. Cloud cover will begin to move out by this afternoon - with a spotty sprinkle possible until then. Highs climb into the mid & upper 70s under a breezy NW wind.

A few clouds are around tonight as lows again drop into the 60s. A carbon-copy forecast is expected Monday, but southerly winds will usher in more heat into Tuesday.
Low-level winds will increase and drive a potential cluster of storms late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The strongest of these storms could produce damaging winds & hail. Depending on the strength of this early round (possibly before sunrise), an afternoon round could also be on the stronger side. As of now, there is a slight (level 2) risk of severe weather from I-94 to the State Line on Tuesday.

Wednesday & Thursday are trending much cooler & less humid.

SUNDAY: Early Clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Breezy & CoolerHigh: 78
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 62
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 78

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 73

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.