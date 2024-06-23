Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler and calmer Sunday

Clouds are rolling back into southeastern Wisconsin after a turbulent night of strong storms and likely tornadoes. Overnight lows have fallen into the mid & upper 60s. Cloud cover will begin to move out by this afternoon - with a spotty sprinkle possible until then. Highs climb into the mid & upper 70s under a breezy NW wind.

A few clouds are around tonight as lows again drop into the 60s. A carbon-copy forecast is expected Monday, but southerly winds will usher in more heat into Tuesday.

Low-level winds will increase and drive a potential cluster of storms late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The strongest of these storms could produce damaging winds & hail. Depending on the strength of this early round (possibly before sunrise), an afternoon round could also be on the stronger side. As of now, there is a slight (level 2) risk of severe weather from I-94 to the State Line on Tuesday.

Wednesday & Thursday are trending much cooler & less humid.



SUNDAY: Early Clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Breezy & CoolerHigh: 78

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 62

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Sunny and Warm

High: 78

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms

High: 87

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 73

