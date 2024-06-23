Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler and calmer Sunday

Clouds are rolling back into southeastern Wisconsin after a turbulent night of strong storms and likely tornadoes. Overnight lows have fallen into the mid & upper 60s. Cloud cover will begin to move out by this afternoon - with a spotty sprinkle possible until then. Highs climb into the mid & upper 70s under a breezy NW wind.
A few clouds are around tonight as lows again drop into the 60s. A carbon-copy forecast is expected Monday, but southerly winds will usher in more heat into Tuesday.
Low-level winds will increase and drive a potential cluster of storms late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The strongest of these storms could produce damaging winds & hail. Depending on the strength of this early round (possibly before sunrise), an afternoon round could also be on the stronger side. As of now, there is a slight (level 2) risk of severe weather from I-94 to the State Line on Tuesday.
Wednesday & Thursday are trending much cooler & less humid.
SUNDAY: Early Clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Breezy & CoolerHigh: 78
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 62
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Sunny and Warm
High: 78
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy, Hot, and Humid. Ch. T-Storms
High: 87
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 80
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 73
