Severe storms brought high winds and heavy rain to parts of southeast Wisconsin last evening. Thousands of customers remain without power this morning. Now that the cold front has passed, cooler weather is expected today. Highs will climb into the mid-70s with dew points in the 50s.

Check out the forecast:

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cooler air settles in after strong storms roll through

Drier weather continues into Thursday before a chance of storms roll through on Friday. There is a slight chance for a pop-up on Saturday.

Highs briefly spike back towards 80 over the weekend. Cooler weather is expected early next week.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny; Less Humid

High: 77

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 61

Wind: E 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 80

Wind: S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 80

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 79

SUNDAY: Sunny & Less Humid

High: 75

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