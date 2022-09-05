Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool Monday with some breaks in the sky

Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures should reach the lower 70s.
A cool breeze off of the lake lingers into Monday, but we should see more breaks in the clouds through the day.
2022-09-05

Brighter and warmer times are ahead. By Wednesday we should see a lot of sunshine and temperatures returning to around 80. Temperatures go up from there leading into the weekend.

TODAY:      
Partly Cloudy and Cool         
High: 73         
Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:    
Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Sprinkles Late         
Low: 66         
Wind: E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY:    
Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers          
High: 74

WEDNESDAY:  
Mostly Sunny         
High: 81

THURSDAY:   
Mostly Sunny and Warm          
High: 84

FRIDAY:     
Mostly Sunny and Very Warm         
High: 87

