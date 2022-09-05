Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cool Monday with some breaks in the sky

A cool breeze off of the lake lingers into Monday, but we should see more breaks in the clouds through the day. Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures should reach the lower 70s. It'll start to feel a little more humid overnight and a few sprinkles may develop after midnight. Sprinkles and light showers are possible on Tuesday.

Brighter and warmer times are ahead. By Wednesday we should see a lot of sunshine and temperatures returning to around 80. Temperatures go up from there leading into the weekend.

TODAY:

Partly Cloudy and Cool

High: 73

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:

Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Sprinkles Late

Low: 66

Wind: E 5-10 mph

TUESDAY:

Mostly Cloudy and Humid. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 74

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly Sunny

High: 81

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Warm

High: 84

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Very Warm

High: 87

