Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Comfortable today, weekend storm chances return

Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is in the community at Friendship Circle Cafe & Bakery in Fox Point! While they're known for their great treats and coffee, Friendship Circle works to support training and employment opportunities for adults with disabilities.

Overnight lows have dropped into the 60s, but dew points remain higher. A few instances of patchy fog are possible through sunrise. High-pressure moves in at the end of the week — bringing nice & comfortable weather to southern Wisconsin. Highs will range from the upper 70s today to the lower 80s by tomorrow.

The weekend weather pattern turns more active and allows rounds of showers/storms to cross through the Badger State. Overall, a dome of high-pressure remains entrenched over the Deep South. Rounds of showers & storms (“ridge riders”) ride the edge of this high. Coupled with more warm air moving in and higher dew points, the environment will support scattered showers and storms through early next week.

As of Thursday morning, the best chance of storms appears late Saturday night into Sunday. Storm Team 4 is monitoring a complex of storms that could develop on the Plains late Friday night, but it shows signs of weakening before reaching southern Wisconsin. Attention then turns to rounds of rain for the second half of the weekend. There is still considerable uncertainty with exactly these rounds of rain will line up. Stay with TMJ4 for the latest updates.

Warm & humid conditions will persist into early next week. Highs remain in the mid/upper 80s with dew points in the upper 60s/lower 70s.



THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High: 78

Wind: NW to E 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 63

Wind: E 5 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm; Ch. Showers/Storms Late

High: 81

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid; Ch. Showers/Storms

High: 86

MONDAY: Chance Showers/Storms; Partly Cloudy

High: 86

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