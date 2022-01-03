Watch
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Coldest morning so far this season with lows below zero

items.[0].videoTitle
Bundle the kids up when sending them back to school this morning! It's the coldest morning so far this season with temperatures dipping into the single digits and even below zero well inland.
and last updated 2022-01-03 09:17:13-05

Bundle the kids up when sending them back to school this morning! It's the coldest morning so far this season with temperatures dipping into the single digits and even below zero well inland. We'll start with sunshine today, but more clouds are expected by this afternoon. High temperatures only reach the middle 20s. Skies will be be partly cloudy tonight and low temperatures fall into the teens.

We briefly warm up on Tuesday before another shot of cold Wednesday. A Clipper System also bring snow showers to the area late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Minor snow accumulation is possible and roads may be slippery at times.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Partly Cloudy and Cold
High: 25
Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 18
Wind: SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Windy and Cold. Snow Showers Likely
High: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Very Cold
High: 15

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold
High: 20

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.