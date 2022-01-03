Bundle the kids up when sending them back to school this morning! It's the coldest morning so far this season with temperatures dipping into the single digits and even below zero well inland. We'll start with sunshine today, but more clouds are expected by this afternoon. High temperatures only reach the middle 20s. Skies will be be partly cloudy tonight and low temperatures fall into the teens.

We briefly warm up on Tuesday before another shot of cold Wednesday. A Clipper System also bring snow showers to the area late Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Minor snow accumulation is possible and roads may be slippery at times.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny and Partly Cloudy and Cold

High: 25

Wind: SW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 18

Wind: SW 10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 37

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Windy and Cold. Snow Showers Likely

High: 22

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Very Cold

High: 15

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy and Cold

High: 20

