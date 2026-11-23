MILWAUKEE, WI — The coldest air of the season is descending into Wisconsin at the start of the week. Early sunshine gives way to more cloud cover this afternoon. A secondary cold front will reinforce the cold air and may also bring a few sprinkles & perhaps a flurry. Highs will only top out on either side of 40 with breezy NW winds.

Overnight lows will be frigid — featuring some of the coldest lows since last Winter! Expect overnight temperatures to dip into the lower 20s near the lake with some inland locations plummeting into the teens.

More cloud cover is back Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons will highs in the lower - mid 40s.

Storm Team 4 is monitoring a more active weather pattern arriving just in time for Thanksgiving. Two areas of low-pressure are expected to merge across the eastern U.S. late Wednesday into Thursday. A Nor'easter will quickly develop and move northward along the eastern seaboard while a low farther West merges with this feature. Widespread rainfall and windy conditions are expected Wednesday night into Thursday across the eastern U.S.

Those with travel interests in this region are advised to stay tuned for forecast updates.

Locally, rain showers may reach southern Wisconsin early Thursday morning. There is an opportunity for rain to mix with snow across SW Wisconsin. With NE winds off Lake Michigan, there may be a potential for some lake enhanced precipitation. If it is able to turn cold enough, snow may mix with the rainfall.

As of Monday morning, rain appears to be the predominant form of precipitation for SE Wisconsin. Rain showers will be possible from Thursday morning and into the afternoon. The window for lake-enhanced precipitation will open Thursday afternoon and continue into Friday morning. While not a guarantee, this bears watching.

A clipper system may bring a few showers and flurries late Friday into Saturday. Highs will remain in the mid-40s throughout this period.



MONDAY: Becoming Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Flurry/Sprinkle

High: 40

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear; Frigid

Low: 22 Lake 18 Inland

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

Wind: NW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

THANKSGIVING DAY: Chance Rain/Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 44

FRIDAY: Slight Chance Rain/Mix; Mostly Cloudy

High: 45

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