Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold front on the way to end the week

A true taste of fall arrives tonight and into tomorrow.
It's warm and humid this morning but changes are on the way. Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s most of the day under partly cloudy skies. There is only a slight chance of a shower ahead of this evening's arriving cold front. A true taste of fall arrives tonight and into tomorrow. Except for right along the lake, most of the area will dip into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. Even with an abundance of sunshine, high temperatures only climb to around 60 tomorrow.
and last updated 2022-09-21 06:27:50-04

It's warm and humid this morning but changes are on the way. Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s most of the day under partly cloudy skies. There is only a slight chance of a shower ahead of this evening's arriving cold front.

A true taste of fall arrives tonight and into tomorrow. Except for right along the lake, most of the area will dip into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. Even with an abundance of sunshine, high temperatures only climb to around 60 tomorrow.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 76
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy and Cool.
Low: 52 Lake 44 Inland
Wind: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool
High: 63

FRIDAY: Sunny then Increasing Clouds. Ch. Showers At night
High: 65

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 72

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers
High: 68

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.