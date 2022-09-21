Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold front on the way to end the week

It's warm and humid this morning but changes are on the way. Temperatures will hold steady in the 70s most of the day under partly cloudy skies. There is only a slight chance of a shower ahead of this evening's arriving cold front.

A true taste of fall arrives tonight and into tomorrow. Except for right along the lake, most of the area will dip into the 40s by early tomorrow morning. Even with an abundance of sunshine, high temperatures only climb to around 60 tomorrow.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 76

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Breezy and Cool.

Low: 52 Lake 44 Inland

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 63

FRIDAY: Sunny then Increasing Clouds. Ch. Showers At night

High: 65

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 72

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. Showers

High: 68