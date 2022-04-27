Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold and cloudy for Bucks game 5

Temperatures are falling to near-record levels this morning. We'll bottom out around 30 in Milwaukee and middle 20s inland. The record low for the date in Milwaukee is 27.

We'll start with sunshine today but clouds increase this afternoon. There will be a chance for a light wintry mix southwest of Milwaukee by late this afternoon. The potential light wintry mix spreads across all of southeast Wisconsin overnight. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. The chance for a light wintry mix changes to just a chance for light rain on Thursday. It's not going to be a pleasant 48 hours.

We briefly improve Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Saturday starts dry but look for rain to return by Saturday afternoon. Showers may linger on Sunday.

TODAY: Increasing Clouds and Cold. Ch. Light Mix Southwest Late

High: 40 Lake 45 Inland

Wind: NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Ch. Light Wintry Mix

Low: 34

Wind: NE 10 mph

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Ch. Light Wintry Mix to Light Rain

High: 43

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52 Lake 56 Inland

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Likely by Afternoon

High: 52 Lake 56 Inland

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Ch. Showers

High: 60