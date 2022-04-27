Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cold and cloudy for Bucks game 5

Temperatures are falling to near-record levels this morning. We'll bottom out around 30 in Milwaukee and middle 20s inland. The record low for the date in Milwaukee is 27.
We'll start with sunshine today but clouds increase this afternoon. There will be a chance for a light wintry mix southwest of Milwaukee by late this afternoon. The potential light wintry mix spreads across all of southeast Wisconsin overnight. Little or no snow accumulation is expected. The chance for a light wintry mix changes to just a chance for light rain on Thursday. It's not going to be a pleasant 48 hours.
We briefly improve Friday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Saturday starts dry but look for rain to return by Saturday afternoon. Showers may linger on Sunday.
TODAY: Increasing Clouds and Cold. Ch. Light Mix Southwest Late
High: 40 Lake 45 Inland
Wind: NE 10 mph
TONIGHT: Cloudy with Ch. Light Wintry Mix
Low: 34
Wind: NE 10 mph
THURSDAY: Cloudy with Ch. Light Wintry Mix to Light Rain
High: 43
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 52 Lake 56 Inland
SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Likely by Afternoon
High: 52 Lake 56 Inland
SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Ch. Showers
High: 60