Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy skies with chance of snow showers overnight

Thursday should remain in the 30s with cloudy skies and a chance for lake effect snow showers overnight.
and last updated 2022-01-13 06:32:51-05

Flurries or very light snow will fall through the morning commute. Very little or no snow accumulation is expected and the roads should remain just wet. Even with a lot of clouds today, it's going to remain mild with highs in the 30s.

We're watching the potential for some lake effect snow showers starting tonight and into tomorrow. The temperature and northeast wind may be just right to produce the lake effect snow with lakeside spots potentially picking up an inch or so of accumulation. The strong clipper system we've be tracking for Friday evening through Saturday will bypass us to the west and south. High temperatures cool back into the 20s for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Mild with Chance Flurries Early
High: 37
Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Ch. Lake Snow Showers
Low: 24
Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Ch. Lake Snow Showers. Up to 1" Possible Lakeside
High: 28

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 24

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 30

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy
High: 30

