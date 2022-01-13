Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy skies with chance of snow showers overnight

Flurries or very light snow will fall through the morning commute. Very little or no snow accumulation is expected and the roads should remain just wet. Even with a lot of clouds today, it's going to remain mild with highs in the 30s.

We're watching the potential for some lake effect snow showers starting tonight and into tomorrow. The temperature and northeast wind may be just right to produce the lake effect snow with lakeside spots potentially picking up an inch or so of accumulation. The strong clipper system we've be tracking for Friday evening through Saturday will bypass us to the west and south. High temperatures cool back into the 20s for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and Mild with Chance Flurries Early

High: 37

Wind: NW 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Cloudy with Ch. Lake Snow Showers

Low: 24

Wind: NNE 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Cloudy with Ch. Lake Snow Showers. Up to 1" Possible Lakeside

High: 28

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 24

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 30

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 30