Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy and windy Friday with occasional light rain

Light rain continues this morning and will be with us much of the day. A north wind is also picking up and will gust up to 35 mph.

Temperatures hold steady in the 50s all day. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible. A few showers may linger lakeside into tonight. Additional rain will be very light.

Lows tonight fall to around 50 in Milwaukee and 40s inland.

It now looks like some clouds and few sprinkles may stick around lakeside much of the day Saturday, but I still think trick-or-treaters Saturday afternoon and evening should be dry. Halloween Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s. Cooler weather arrives as we turn the page to November on Monday.

TODAY: Cloudy and Windy. Occasional Light Rain

High: 56

Wind: N 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy & Windy. Ch. Light Showers Lakeside

Low: 50

Wind: N 15-25 mph

SATURDAY: Ch. Sprinkles Lakeside. Mostly Cloudy to Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 58

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy

High: 55

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 47

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 45