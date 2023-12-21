Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Cloudy all day with a chance of rain this evening

The chance of rain gets even higher late Friday night and into early Saturday.
and last updated 2023-12-21 07:00:23-05

You'll need to make your own sunshine because Mother Nature won't be helping!

Cloud cover has overspread all of southern Wisconsin early this morning. Clouds remain overhead today as highs climb into the lower 40s.

Meanwhile, a frontal boundary stalls just to our South & will be the focus for light rain showers late this evening. A few sprinkles may reach across the State Line.

There is a better opportunity for scattered showers late Friday night and into early Saturday. The best chances of measurable rain are along and South of I-94.

After a break in rainfall on Saturday, a more widespread system arrives late Sunday and into Christmas Day. Rain chances persist into Tuesday and Wednesday as an area of low-pressure moves up through the Plains and out into the eastern seaboard. Above-average temperatures stretch from the holiday weekend and into the middle of next week.

THURSDAY:  Cloudy & More Mild; Slight Chance PM Sprinkle            High: 43
            Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT:   Chance Shower; Mostly Cloudy
            Low: 39
            Wind: SE 5-10 mph

FRIDAY:     PM Rain Showers; Mostly Cloudy
            High: 46

 SATURDAY:  Mostly Cloudy and Mild
            High: 48

 SUNDAY:    Chance PM Showers; Mostly Cloudy
            High: 53

MONDAY:   Rain Showers; Mostly Cloudy
            High: 50

