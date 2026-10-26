Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Chilly Monday gives way to a midweek warmup

Overnight lows have fallen back into the 40s and 50s. Cloud cover has scattered out across most of Wisconsin and the Great Lakes. A cold front is slowly dropping southward. Northeast winds will pick up this afternoon, keeping highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Much of the same is expected tomorrow as highs approach 60 degrees.

A weakening area of low pressure will swing across the north-central Plains Tuesday into Wednesday. A warm front is expected to lift northward on Wednesday. Highs will jump from the 60s to near 70 toward mid-week. Scattered showers are expected Wednesday into Thursday. Cooler conditions take hold for the weekend with on and off shower chances.



MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy

High: 58

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 48

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Ch. Showers

High: 68

THURSDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy

High: 70

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Ch. Showers

High: 64

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