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Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Chilly Monday gives way to a midweek warmup

Cool northeast winds hold highs in the 50s Monday. Temperatures approach 60 Tuesday before climbing near 70 around midweek.
Cool northeast winds hold highs in the 50s Monday. Temperatures approach 60 Tuesday before climbing near 70 around midweek.
Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Chilly Monday gives way to a midweek warmup
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Overnight lows have fallen back into the 40s and 50s. Cloud cover has scattered out across most of Wisconsin and the Great Lakes. A cold front is slowly dropping southward. Northeast winds will pick up this afternoon, keeping highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Much of the same is expected tomorrow as highs approach 60 degrees.

A weakening area of low pressure will swing across the north-central Plains Tuesday into Wednesday. A warm front is expected to lift northward on Wednesday. Highs will jump from the 60s to near 70 toward mid-week. Scattered showers are expected Wednesday into Thursday. Cooler conditions take hold for the weekend with on and off shower chances.

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy
High: 58
Winds: NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Low: 48
Wind: NE 10-15 mph

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 61

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Ch. Showers
High: 68

THURSDAY: Chance Showers; Mostly Cloudy
High: 70

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Ch. Showers
High: 64

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