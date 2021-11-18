Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chilly days return with highs in the 30s on Thursday

Yesterday's mild weather is now a thing of the past. Temperatures have fallen to around 30 degrees this morning and we'll only warm into the middle 30s this afternoon. A strong west wind will make it feel like the 20s. We'll start the day with some sunshine, but clouds fill in this afternoon along with the chance of a few flurries. Windy and chilly conditions continue tonight with lows falling into the 20s.

Quiet and seasonal weather is expected Friday and for the first half of the weekend. We're still looking into the potential for some rain on Sunday, changing to a wintry mix Sunday evening. This potential system does not appear to be a big weather maker.

THURSDAY: Increasing Clouds & Windy. Ch. PM Flurries

High: 37

Wind: W 15-25 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cold and Windy. Ch. Flurries

Low: 25

Wind: W 15-25 MPH

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 40

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Ch. Rain/Mix

High: 45

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Windy and Chilly

High: 33

