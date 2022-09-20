Watch Now
WeatherForecastTodays Forecast

Actions

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance for storms this morning, nice afternoon

An area of storms to our northwest may move into Southeast Wisconsin this morning.
A few of the storms may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures soar into the 80s this afternoon along with higher humidity.
and last updated 2022-09-20 06:15:14-04

An area of storms to our northwest may move into Southeast Wisconsin this morning. It is also possible most of the action stays to our north. A few of the storms may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures soar into the 80s this afternoon along with higher humidity. It'll also be breezy today with partly cloudy skies. Warm, breezy, and humid conditions linger into tonight.

A cold front moves through tomorrow morning, setting up a much more Autumn feel for the rest of the week. The front may also bring a few light showers early in the day.

TODAY:      
Ch. AM Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warm, and Humid           
High: 84          
Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:    
Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Muggy           
Low: 70           
Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY:     
Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy & Breezy          
High: 74

THURSDAY:   
Mostly Sunny and Cool         
High: 65

FRIDAY:     
Mostly Sunny and Cool         
High: 65

SATURDAY:   
Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers         
High: 73

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Report a typo

Sign up for our new TMJ4 Morning Headlines Newsletter and get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.