Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance for storms this morning, nice afternoon

An area of storms to our northwest may move into Southeast Wisconsin this morning. It is also possible most of the action stays to our north. A few of the storms may be strong, but widespread severe weather is not expected. Temperatures soar into the 80s this afternoon along with higher humidity. It'll also be breezy today with partly cloudy skies. Warm, breezy, and humid conditions linger into tonight.

A cold front moves through tomorrow morning, setting up a much more Autumn feel for the rest of the week. The front may also bring a few light showers early in the day.

TODAY:

Ch. AM Showers/Storms. Partly Cloudy, Breezy, Warm, and Humid

High: 84

Wind: SW 10-15 mph

TONIGHT:

Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Muggy

Low: 70

Wind: W 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY:

Ch. Showers Early. Partly Cloudy & Breezy

High: 74

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 65

FRIDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 65

SATURDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 73

