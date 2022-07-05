A Heat Advisory will begin Tuesday at noon for Racine, Kenosha, Walworth, Jefferson, and Waukesha counties. In these areas, heat index values could reach 105 degrees due to heat and humidity. The advisory will expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The air is thick this morning and storms have moved out for now. Most of the day will be dry, but another round of storms is possible later this afternoon and evening. Heavy downpours will be possible along with a slight risk for severe weather. Hot conditions break out southwest of Milwaukee with temperatures in the 90s and heat index values around 100. Metro Milwaukee should remain in the 80s but still very humid.

The active pattern continues with at least a chance for storms each day the rest of the work week. There will be plenty of dry weather in between. High temperatures also cool into the 70s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm and Humid. Ch. T-Storms, especially Late

High: 83 MKE 93 Southwest

Wind: W To E 10 mph

TONIGHT: M. Cloudy and Muggy. Ch. T-Storms

Low: 68

Wind: NE 5-10 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Ch. T-Storms

High: 77



THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 77

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. T-Storms

High: 76

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 78