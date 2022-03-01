Southeast Wisconsin weather: Chance for rain but highs still in the 40s today

A few sprinkles will be possible this morning as a weak disturbance moves through. Just like yesterday, we should see a decent amount of sunshine by the afternoon and temperatures in the 40s. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight with lows around 30 degrees.

A little stronger disturbance moves through tomorrow. Initially, some heavy snow showers are possible with up to 1" of accumulation. The precipitation should change over to scattered rain showers in the afternoon. The rest of the work week looks quiet.

TUESDAY: Ch. Sprinkles Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy

High: 45

Wind: N 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 33

Wind: Calm

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Snow to Rain Showers. Less Than 1"

High: 42

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 35

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High: 40

SATURDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Windy. Showers Likely

High: 48

