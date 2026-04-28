Southeast Wisconsin weather: Calmer weather returns

Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson is live from O&H Danish Bakery in Racine this Tuesday morning. It's been a mainstay in southeast Wisconsin for 77 years and home to the famous Danish Kringle.

Most of southeast Wisconsin picked up 0.25 - 0.5" of rainfall yesterday. A "wake low" was responsible for gusty winds and a potential wet microburst caused scattered wind damage around Milwaukee. While the wake low was seen via radar & observations, the higher winds near Milwaukee were not evident until they happened.

Luckily, the weather pattern moves towards a quieter and calmer trend. A lake breeze is expected to develop each afternoon and may be the focus of a few sprinkles on Wednesday & Thursday. Afternoon temperatures climb into the lower 60s today. Highs will range from the lower - mid 50s through the middle of the week.

TUESDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny; Breezy

High: 62

Wind: W 10-15 G 25 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy

Low: 43

Wind: NW 5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy; Slight Chance Shower

High: 54

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 52

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 48

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 52

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