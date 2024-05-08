Southeast Wisconsin weather: Calm, partly sunny and warm

After an active day yesterday with rounds of thunderstorms, tornado warning and hail we now have a much nicer day of weather in the forecast. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the upper 60s along the lake to mid 70s inland. Winds will be switching from northwest to northeast allowing a lake breeze to march west this afternoon.

The quiet weather won't last too long as scattered showers become likely tonight and into Thursday. Rain chances will be lower and lighter as you head north of Milwaukee with more rain likely towards the state line. Overall, expeect a breezy, cloudy and cool Thursday with highs stuck in the 50s.

Temperatures will rebound into the 60s Friday and into the weekend. We're watching another weak system that could bring a few rain showers Friday night into Saturday.



WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy (Afternoon Lake Breeze)High: 71 Lake, 75 Inland

Wind: NW TO NE 10 mph

TONIGHT: Showers Developing

Low: 47

Wind: NE 10-15 mph

THURSDAY: Showers Likely; Cloudy, Cool & Breezy

High: 55

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy, Night Showers

High: 62

SATURDAY: Scattered Showers; Partly Cloudy

High: 61

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy

High: 67

