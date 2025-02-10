Southeast Wisconsin weather: Calm day ahead but active weather is expected this week

An active pattern this week with higher snowfall potential across southeastern Wisconsin. Today will be a calm day with sunshine and highs near 30 degrees. Heading into tonight we will see a weak disturbance bring the chance for a few light snow showers. Less than an inch of very light fluffy snow will be possible, with the highest chances northwest of Milwaukee.

Any flurries will come to an end early Tuesday with more sunshine, but colder temperatures as a high pressure moving in from the north.

There is the potential for two larger systems later this week. The first will arrive on Wednesday with the center of the low passing down to the south putting us in a favorable area for some snowfall. The exact track of this system will determine how much snow we pick up, but the heaviest will be towards Racine and Kenosha counties with lower totals as you head northwest. Expect the Wednesday evening commute to be messy.

A break on Thursday with another system moving in late Friday into Saturday. This system is still several days away, but more accumulating snow will be possible.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 30

Wind: WNW 10 mph

TONIGHT: Few Snow Showers, Light Dusting For Most

Low: 15

Wind: NW 10 mph

TUESDAY: AM Flurries, Partly Cloudy, Chilly

High: 20

WEDNESDAY: Snow Likely, Accumulations Likely

High: 27

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Chilly

High: 19

FRIDAY: PM Snow Chance

High: 27

