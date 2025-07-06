Southeast Wisconsin weather: Brief Sunday downpours; then humidity relief

A band of scattered showers is moving through Southeast Wisconsin this morning ahead of a slow-moving cold front, bringing the possibility of brief, torrential downpours.

The initial batch of rain is expected to move out by mid-morning, but as the cold front approaches Milwaukee and far Southeast Wisconsin, some redevelopment is possible near the city and toward the State Line.

Severe weather is not expected with this system.

As the front passes through the region, breezy northeast winds will take hold, causing temperatures and dew points to drop late this afternoon and into the overnight hours.

Dangerous swimming conditions are likely along the shore of Lake Michigan in Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha Counties, with waves potentially reaching 4-6 feet.

Overnight lows will drop into the 60s.

Monday will bring the return of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s, continuing the break in humidity that won't last long.

Pop-up showers and storms are possible throughout the remainder of the week as highs return to the 80s with higher dew points.

The best chances of rain are expected late Tuesday into early Wednesday, while Thursday is trending dry.

This forecast was created by a meteorologist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



SUNDAY: Scattered Showers & Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 78 early; Cooling later in the day

Wind: N/NE 10-15 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 61

Wind: SW 5-15 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

TUESDAY: Partly Sunny; Slight Chance Rain/Storm

High: 81

WEDNESDAY: Chance Scattered showers/storms; Partly Cloudy

High: 80

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 81

