Southeast Wisconsin weather: Brief Saturday Warm up; Stray shower possible

Extra cloud cover and southerly winds kept overnight lows in the 40s & 50s! Frost was nowhere to be seen!
Breezy westerly winds develop today ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs jump into the upper 60s under a partly sunny sky.
A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out near the front later today.
Overnight lows dip back into the 30s & 40s. Some patchy frost will be possible tonight and again Monday/Tuesday mornings.
Sunshine is back for Mother's Day as highs struggle to reach 60 degrees in Milwaukee.
Cooler conditions are expected Monday before showers arrive on Tuesday. A clipper system brings the next widespread chance of rain. A storm is possible, but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures rebound into the 60s to nearly 70 by late next week.
SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Breezy; Slight Ch. PM Showers
High: 68
Wind: W 10-15 G 30 mph
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 41 Lake 36 Inland
Wind: NW 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 53 Lake 62 Inland
TUESDAY: Rain Likely
High: 64
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 60
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