Southeast Wisconsin weather: Beautiful spring day Thursday

The rain has moved out and I'm happy to say we have an awesome spring day on the way! Clouds diminish this morning and we'll see lots of sunshine today.
and last updated 2022-04-21 06:40:51-04

High temperatures should reach the middle 60s by early this afternoon! It will be breezy with west winds gusting up to 30 mph.

The wind shifts northeast tonight and cooler weather returns for Friday. More rain also moves in south of Milwaukee Friday morning then spreads across all of southeast Wisconsin by the afternoon.

We're still forecasting a surge of the warmest air of the year so far for Saturday! Temperatures should easily climb into the 70s, and maybe 80 if we see enough sunshine!

TODAY: Bec. Mostly Sunny, Breezy, and Mild
High: 66
Wind: W 10-20 mph

TONIGHT: Increasing Clouds
Low: 40
Wind: NW to NE 10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy and Cool. Showers/Storms Likely
High: 48 Lake 55 Inland

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy, Breezy, and Warm
High: 78

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Ch. Showers/T-Storms
High: 68

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 53

