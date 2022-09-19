Southeast Wisconsin weather: Beautiful Monday with highs in the 70s

Monday is going to be a lot easier to get going with a Packers victory and some beautiful weather. We'll see lots of sunshine today and high temperatures in the 70s. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 60s lakeside and 50s inland.
A surging warm front brings a potential round of thunderstorms tomorrow morning. There is a chance some of these storms are strong. Summer warmth and humidity builds again tomorrow afternoon. A cold front on Wednesday brings a slight chance for showers, and right on cue, much cooler temperatures by the first day of Fall on Thursday.
TODAY:
Mostly Sunny and Beautiful
High: 78
Wind: N to E 5 mph
TONIGHT:
Increasing Clouds
Low: 65 Lake 57 Inland
Wind: Variable
TUESDAY:
Ch. T-Storms Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid
High: 84
WEDNESDAY:
Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers
High: 75, Turning Cooler
THURSDAY:
Mostly Sunny and Cool
High: 65
FRIDAY:
Partly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Showers Late
High: 65