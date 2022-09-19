Southeast Wisconsin weather: Beautiful Monday with highs in the 70s

Monday is going to be a lot easier to get going with a Packers victory and some beautiful weather. We'll see lots of sunshine today and high temperatures in the 70s. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 60s lakeside and 50s inland.

A surging warm front brings a potential round of thunderstorms tomorrow morning. There is a chance some of these storms are strong. Summer warmth and humidity builds again tomorrow afternoon. A cold front on Wednesday brings a slight chance for showers, and right on cue, much cooler temperatures by the first day of Fall on Thursday.

TODAY:

Mostly Sunny and Beautiful

High: 78

Wind: N to E 5 mph

TONIGHT:

Increasing Clouds

Low: 65 Lake 57 Inland

Wind: Variable

TUESDAY:

Ch. T-Storms Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid

High: 84

WEDNESDAY:

Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers

High: 75, Turning Cooler

THURSDAY:

Mostly Sunny and Cool

High: 65

FRIDAY:

Partly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Showers Late

High: 65

