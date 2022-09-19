Watch Now
Southeast Wisconsin weather: Beautiful Monday with highs in the 70s

But a surging warm front brings a potential round of thunderstorms tomorrow morning.
We'll see lots of sunshine today and high temperatures in the 70s. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 60s lakeside and 50s inland.
2022-09-19

Monday is going to be a lot easier to get going with a Packers victory and some beautiful weather. We'll see lots of sunshine today and high temperatures in the 70s. Clouds increase tonight with lows in the 60s lakeside and 50s inland.

A surging warm front brings a potential round of thunderstorms tomorrow morning. There is a chance some of these storms are strong. Summer warmth and humidity builds again tomorrow afternoon. A cold front on Wednesday brings a slight chance for showers, and right on cue, much cooler temperatures by the first day of Fall on Thursday.

TODAY:      
Mostly Sunny and Beautiful         
High: 78       
Wind: N to E 5 mph

TONIGHT:    
Increasing Clouds         
Low: 65 Lake 57 Inland         
Wind: Variable

TUESDAY:    
Ch. T-Storms Early. Bec. Partly Cloudy, Warm, and Humid        
High: 84

WEDNESDAY:  
Partly Cloudy. Slight Ch. Showers         
High: 75, Turning Cooler

THURSDAY:   
Mostly Sunny and Cool         
High: 65

FRIDAY:     
Partly Cloudy and Cool. Ch. Showers Late         
High: 65

