Southeast Wisconsin Weather: Beautiful Labor Day, then storms and heavy rain chances return

Although Labor Day marks the "unofficial end to Summer", it certainly won't feel like it! We're expecting a beautiful & comfortable forecast this Monday. Highs climb into the mid-70s across all of southeastern Wisconsin.

Southerly winds take hold ahead of a cold front tomorrow. Highs jump back into the 80s with dew points rising well into the 60s. Scattered showers and storms will form along and ahead of the frontal boundary. There is a Marginal (Level 1) risk for severe weather over western Wisconsin. The bigger concern will be repeated rounds of showers/storms which could lead to isolated instances of flooding.

Highs will remain in the 80s. Once the cold front pushes through, highs will drop into the 70s for Thursday & Friday.

Additional rounds of showers/storms are expected over the weekend.



MONDAY: Mostly Sunny & Beautiful

High: 76

Wind: SE 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy

Low: 64

Wind: S 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Chance PM Showers/Storms; Warm & Humid

High: 80

Wind: S 10-15 mph

WEDNESDAY: Early Showers/Storms; Mostly Cloudy

High: 81

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 75

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny

High: 77

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